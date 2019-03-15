We have only 90 days until we kick off our second annual engage.marketing event in Charlotte, North Carolina, on June 13-14. We’ve been hard at work developing an agenda that will help mortgage originators Play to Win in this purchase market.

We’ll reveal our whole agenda on Monday, but check out some of the sessions we already have lined up:

—Personal Branding Super Session

Creating a personal brand within a larger corporate brand is essential for LO success, but they face significant obstacles, including time constraints and a lack of knowledge about branding/social channels. In this super session we’ll have experts covering everything the marketing team needs to know to effectively educate, support and help grow LOs’ personal brand. You’ll learn:

How to perfect social in the most important channels

The importance of personalization and the tools to make it happen

How to use video, podcasts, and voice effectively

How to navigate compliance issues

—How I Built This: A Marketing Tech Stack Discussion

Marketers are inundated with new solutions and new vendors looking to improve their processes, but how do you choose? Two experts will walk us through their decision-making process on choosing and integrating marketing technology and what they learned along the way. This session is for everyone in the marketing organization: the decision-makers as well as the in-the-weeds marketers seeing so many different choices.

—The Originator and Marketer Relationship: A Conversation with Top Producers

Your job is to help your origination shop grow their business, but first you need to know where they need marketing support and what would make the most impact. We’re bringing in four of the most successful producers in the country from a variety of different lending shops to give you the insight you need. Hear straight from these top producers what they wish marketers knew and how top-performing teams work together.

Killing it With Content

The modern marketer has to be a genie, pulling rabbits out of multiple hats when it comes to content: creating for different social channels, thought leadership pieces, internal blogs, stories that inspire, move to action and get leads. And this has to be done with a budget that might have gotten smaller this year. We hear you! That’s why we are bringing in some of the best in the B2C, B2B and B2B2C worlds to talk about what works and what doesn’t, and how to do more with less.

Each of these sessions are designed to give you practical information that will help your bottom line — and these only part of the first day! We are very excited to reveal our entire agenda on Monday, so check back to find out what the rest of the lineup looks like.

