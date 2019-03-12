Built Technologies recently announced Raymond Ritz joined the company as senior vice president of technology.

In this new role, Ritz is expected to lead the company’s product and technology development, which includes software engineering, customer support and implementations.

Built CEO Chase Gilbert said the company is excited to welcome Ritz to Built’s executive team.

“As we continue to expand our reach and impact throughout the construction industry, lenders from coast-to-coast have used our platform to manage over $21 billion of construction loan volume,” Gilbert continued. “Ray is joining our team at a crucial time, and we are confident his impressive background in software engineering will help us strengthen our platform and drive more opportunities for Built across the U.S.”

Prior to joining Built’s team, Ritz served as naviHealth’s vice president of software engineering, leading the company's engineering department through a period of rapid growth. Notably, he also served as senior director at Xerox, overseeing the global product and software development team’s development of public safety products.

“It is an honor to join Built as the company continues its impressive growth trajectory,” Ritz said. “Built’s platform has already begun to transform the construction lending industry, and I look forward to further advancing our software initiatives for financial institutions across the country.”

