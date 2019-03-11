Coldwell Banker Commercial named Daniel Spiegel as its managing director on Monday.

In his new role, Spiegel will oversee the strategy implementation and daily operations of the Coldwell Banker Commercial brand, the company explained in a press release.

Spiegel comes to Coldwell Banker from global commercial real estate services company Colliers International, where he served as an executive vice president of U.S. operations and led the integration of acquired businesses and brokerage division initiatives as the company expanded its footprint in the U.S., according to the release.

Sponsor Content

Spiegel is an active member of the commercial real estate industry, including involvement with CRE Tech and Urban Land Institute.

"We are immensely excited to bring Dan on board to lead the Coldwell Banker Commercial brand," said Charlie Young, president and CEO of Coldwell Banker Real Estate. "Dan's appointment places us in the best position to deliver on our growth strategy and continue working toward serving our affiliated owners and brokers."

"The CBC brand is uniquely positioned to take advantage of a changing marketplace for commercial real estate services in which data and technology, along with local expertise and service, will be key to future success," said Spiegel.