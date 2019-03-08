Gateway Mortgage Group has named Ken Harrison vice president of agency relations. As such, Harrison will manage Gateway’s relationships with investors, government entities and industry partners, and will also aid the firm in product development.

Harrison worked previously as customer account team leader at Fannie Mae, where he managed strategic relationships, business results, and performance for select clients, including Gateway.

Prior to that, he worked at Freddie Mac in strategic client management, external operating risk management, servicing relations and performance management.

“Ken is a signature hire for us; the depth of his experience at the agencies over the years provides us a wealth of insight, and helps inform our actions both strategically and tactically,” said Gateway CEO Stephen Curry. “We are excited to have him on our team, helping to build relationships and advocate on our behalf. He will be a great asset to Gateway.”