This week’s Mortgage Tech Rundown takes a look at the latest integration moves in the mortgage and real estate technology space. Have news to share? Get in touch with me at cbasile@housingwire.com!

Digital products and solutions provider Tavant Technologies announced a partnership with Ellie Mae to streamline quality and efficiency in the origination process.

According to the announcement, the two companies’ partnership means that Tavant is a trusted Ellie Mae Integrated Partner that helps lenders accelerate the deployment, customization, and adoption of Ellie Mae’s Digital Lending Platform and Encompass.

Sponsor Content

“Tavant’s unparalleled industry knowledge coupled with Ellie Mae's powerful mortgage technology platform and implementation expertise will simplify the mortgage process for lenders. This partnership is helping us provide a comprehensive digital mortgage solution to our mutual customers,” said Mohammad Rashid, Tavant’s head of consumer lending practice.

Additionally, FinXperience, Tavant’s flagship product of its VELOX platform, is upgrading its existing integration to Encompass, according to the announcement.

FinXperience will now leverage Partner Connect API technology to provide a secure, bi-directional integration to allow lenders to easily transfer information between the two systems.

Point-of-sale provider Floify announced it has partnered with technology platform Plaid to enable mortgage lenders and loan originators to order and receive Plaid's Asset Reports from Floify’s point-of-sale solution.

According to a press release, upon integration Plaid can be configured to trigger a request automatically for borrower asset reports upon the conversion of a prospect into a loan file, or manually from an active loan file. Borrowers are then prompted to select their financial institution and enter their credentials via Plaid's front-end module.

Dave Sims, CEO of Floify, said: "Our integration with Plaid further simplifies and accelerates loan origination for mortgage professionals who combine the power of Floify point-of-sale system with Plaid's Day 1 Certainty-approved digital asset verification functionality."

CoreLogic announced the integration of its CondoSafe solution with Ellie Mae’s Encompass. CondoSafe, an all-in-one condo project review tool, enables lenders to have a single, consistent, standardized review process with condo lending.

Sapan Bafna, senior leader, Advanced Delivery Engines for CoreLogic, said: “When utilized within Encompass, clients will now get their condo lending information faster and all documents will be easily accessed via their eFolder.”

CondoSafe’s integration marks the 15th CoreLogic product integrated on Ellie Mae’s Encompass platform.

Clear Capital, a real estate technology solutions provider, announced it has integrated with Ellie Mae’s Encompass Partner Connect.

The integration will be available to Encompass users on both current-generation Encompass and the next-gen platform, according to Clear Capital. The integration will also connect with Clear Capital’s valuation review platform, ClearCollateral.

Parvesh Sahi, senior vice president of business development for Ellie Mae, said: “This partnership is a testament to both organizations to build, deploy, and innovate appraisal and service ordering solutions and to make them easily accessible to our broad network of lenders. Together, we are delivering on the promise of a true digital mortgage.”