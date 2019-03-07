Jones Lang LaSalle announced that Stephanie Plaines is joining the commercial real estate and investment company as its global chief financial officer, effective by the end of March.

Plaines will report to JLL CEO Christian Ulbrich and join the company’s Global Executive Board, according to a press release posted to the company’s website.

“I look forward to playing a part in the growth strategy of JLL, a truly global company that honors its deep historical roots and strong client focus,” said Plaines. “It is exciting to join a company that is so boldly and exceptionally envisioning and pace-setting for the future.”

Plaines joins the company with extensive financial leadership experience. Prior to joining JLL, she was the CFO for Starbucks U.S. retail operations. She also previously served as CFO for the ecommerce and omnichannel businesses of the Sam’s Club division of Walmart. Plaines also held finance roles at Ahold Delhaize, PepsiCo and UBS.

“Stephanie will bring her significant experience in financial leadership in businesses across the world to play a key leadership role in the continuing implementation of our beyond strategic vision and transformation agenda,” Ulbrich said. “I would also like to acknowledge and thank Trish Maxson, our chief administrative officer, for holding the CFO role on an interim basis, and all of our senior finance leaders and teams for their continuing excellent work through this transitional phase.”