The Mortgage Collaborative announced Tuesday it voted in three new mortgage executives to its board of directors at its bi-annual member conference held in Austin, Texas.

Jason Madiedo, president and CEO of Alterra Group and current TMC member, will assume the role of chairman of the board, continuing the cooperative’s growth initiatives, it said.

The new members include Greg Grojean, division president for Home State Bank; Steven Milner, founder and CEO of US Mortgage, and Julie Piepho, president of national operations for Cornerstone Home Lending.

The announcement of the new board members comes in conjunction with the addition of 45 new lender members joining TMC in 2018, as well as a significant increase in lender members attending the cooperative’s recent 2019 winter conference.

“The Mortgage Collaborative’s core purpose is to create an environment of collaboration for our members, and that begins with listening to and learning from our lender members on what matters the most in today’s challenging market,” said Jim Park, CEO and partner for TMC. “These new board members bring a wealth of knowledge and expertise that will help guide the activities and services we offer small and medium sized lenders.”