Walker & Dunlop announced Tuesday it has named Joshua Rosen to serve as managing director in its Federal Housing Administration finance group.

Rosen will be based out of the company's Chicago office, where he will oversee loan originations through the Department of Housing and Urban Development, as well as various interim lending programs, with a focus on healthcare and senior housing finance.

"We are thrilled to welcome Josh to the Walker & Dunlop team. Josh has two decades of experience in the healthcare and senior housing industry and has developed a reputation as one of the very best in this space,” said Senior Vice President and FHA Finance Group Head Sheri Thompson. “As we expand our focus on these unique financing types through HUD and our bridge lending program, Josh's expertise will be a true asset to both our team and our clients."

Sponsor Content

Rosen has been involved in originating more than $2 billion of HUD transactions during his career. Prior to joining Walker & Dunlop, Rosen served as senior vice president and team leader at Capital One Multifamily Finance. Previously, he served as executive vice president and branch manager for Oppenheimer Multifamily Housing and Healthcare Finance.