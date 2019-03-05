Sabal Capital Partners recently announced the appointment of several executives to its commercial real estate lending team, marking its continued growth across all lending programs.

James Barry, Patrick McNulty and Christina Frey have all been appointed to the position of managing director and will report directly to Commercial Real Estate Lending Head Robert Restrick.

“Our growth is happening exponentially, and the attraction of the industry’s highest performing talent is a strategic focus for us as we oversee our growing pipeline and address key market demands,” Sabal Capital Partners CEO Pat Jackson said.

As managing director, Barry is expected to originate CMBS and bridge loans covering Sabal’s internal production network throughout the country. Prior to joining Sabal, Barry served as a director at Dexia Credit Local, originating commercial real estate loans, managing loan workouts and more.

McNulty is an industry veteran with 20 years of experience in real estate finance, most recently serving as a managing director at Cantor Commercial Real Estate. In his new position at Sabal, McNulty will originate CMBS and bridge loans, specifically focusing on the Midwest market.

In her new position at Sabal, Frey will help screen, size and manage the origination process, from underwriting to closing and securitization, according to the company. Prior to joining Sabal, Frey served as vice president and head of underwriting at Bedrock Capital Associates.

“We are extremely proud of the success we have achieved to date,” Jackson continued. “We recognize that our team is what makes this possible and thus we seek out nothing but the industry’s best. We welcome all of these outstanding performers to Sabal and continue to look for the best and brightest talent to join our team.”

