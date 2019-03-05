CBRE is growing its commercial real estate valuation business, as the company announced this week that it acquired Florida Valuation Group, a commercial real estate appraisal firm that specializes in right-of-way appraisal and litigation support for eminent domain proceedings in Florida and the Southeast.

Florida Valuation’s three principals, Nick Chop, Courtland Eyrick, and Justin Markley will each be joining CBRE as directors and will lead CBRE’s Right of Way/Eminent Domain specialty practice for Florida and the Southeast Region.

Chop brings more than 25 years of real estate appraisal and consulting experience, while Eyrick brings 18 years of experience in preparing appraisals for litigation support, financial institutions, state agencies, and individuals, with a specialization in eminent domain valuation.

Rounding out the group is Markley, who brings more than 11 years of experience in appraisals, real estate consulting, market analysis and litigation support that spans all commercial real estate types.

“Adding Florida Valuation’s talented professionals and their well-established expertise in right-of-way appraisals enhances our ability to deliver exceptional outcomes for clients facing eminent domain situations,” Thomas McDonnell, Americas President, CBRE Valuations, said.

Chop said the Florida Valuation team is “excited” to join CBRE, adding “We have worked hard to be a trusted partner for our clients and joining CBRE enables us to meet more of their ever-evolving needs, in more markets, than ever before.”

Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.