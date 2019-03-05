Compliance solutions provider ComplianceEase announced Tuesday that Michael Jackman (pictured, below) has taken the reins of the company as its new CEO.

The company’s board of directors appointed Jackman to the role to replace CEO and Co-founder Anita Kwan, who is retiring.

In addition to this move, the board also announced that ComplianceEase’s other co-founder, John Vong, will become the company’s executive chairman of the board.

As the executive chairman, Vong will be responsible for setting the company’s overall vision and strategy, expanding partnerships, broadening its government outreach and more, according to the company’s press release.

Jackman, an industry veteran with 30 years of experience, isn’t a new face for ComplianceEase. In 2006, he was the acting chief technology officer for the compliance solutions company while it searched for a permanent CTO. Additionally, he has been a member of ComplianceEase’s board of advisors since 2005.

“Michael is one of our industry’s true visionaries and a leader who has great credibility in the marketplace. I’m looking forward to working with him to help our clients and industry partners as they transition to the coming digital future,” Vong said.

Jackman has previously served in division president positions at HNC Software, which is now part of FICO, and Fiserv’s LOS division. Jackman was also CIO of Accredited Home Lenders and president and CEO of INTERLINQ Software. Jackman was also a member of the team at TRW Real Estate that developed the first software for the online ordering of title, tax, appraisal and credit services.