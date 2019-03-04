TRK Connection recently announced Chris Bruner joined the company as senior vice president of national sales.

In this new role, Bruner will lead the company’s sales division, advising its mortgage operations on how to best leverage TRK’s Insight Risk & Defect Management mortgage quality control audit platform, according to the company.

“Chris Bruner is a highly experienced mortgage sales professional with deep roots in the compliance and QC sectors of the industry,” TRK Executive Vice President of Strategy Jeremy Burcham said. “His extensive knowledge of this space will undoubtedly prove to be an asset as TRK enters into its next phase of growth.”

Bruner is an industry veteran with nearly 20 years of mortgage industry experience, most recently serving as a managing principal at financial services tech company Fiserv.

Notably, Bruner also worked in business development at AppIntelligence and as a sales director in Interthinx’s compliance department.

“In today’s mortgage environment, lenders simply cannot afford to conduct their QC operations manually,” Bruner said. “With its industry-first Encompass integration using the latest Ellie Mae Encompass Partner Connect APIs, TRK has built the most sophisticated audit systems on the market, and I look forward to helping lenders leverage this unique and powerful platform to mitigate loan defects and drive loan quality.”

