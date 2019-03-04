Lenders One Cooperative recently announced Brian Simon joined the company as president.

In this new role, Simon will be responsible for leading the day-to-day operations and strategic execution of the cooperative.

“Brian brings deep industry experience to Lenders One as a seasoned mortgage banker and entrepreneur,” Altisource CEO and Lenders One Board of Directors Member William Shepro said. “His vision and leadership in managing large mortgage organizations through economic cycles will help Lenders One leverage the power of its 230+ lender members and solution providers to compete and win.”

Sponsor Content

Simon is an industry veteran with over 20 years of mortgage experience, most recently serving as the president of Thrivest Legal Funding, a full-service litigation funding company.

Notably, prior to this position Simon held several C-level leadership roles at various large independent banks, including COO of New Penn Financial, CEO of Caliber Funding and COO of Freedom Mortgage.

“I am extremely excited to join Lenders One at this very important time for our industry,” Simon said. “With margins continuing to compress, now more than ever, Lenders One needs to help its members compete against larger and often better capitalized companies. I look forward to working with the Lenders One team and partnering with the Lenders One members and preferred providers to continue to develop and implement solutions that improve our members’ competiveness and grow their earnings.”

Need help getting hired or looking to hire? HousingWire wants to help. Our new service, HousingJobs, lists the latest gigs in the housing industry for loan officers, underwriters, processors, loan servicers, and tech and marketing pros.