Gateway Mortgage Group recently announced the appointment of Christopher Treece to the position of chief financial officer.

In this new role, Treece will oversee all aspects of the Gateway’s finance and accounting functions, according to the company.

“Christopher brings a wealth of proven experience and expertise in the financial services industry to Gateway, making him a great asset to our team,” Gateway CEO Stephen Curry said. “As our company begins to evolve into a full-service bank, Christopher brings critical insights which will enhance strategies, improve execution and drive efficiencies. This is good for our investors, customers, team members, and all other stakeholders.”

Sponsor Content

Treece is an industry veteran, previously serving in both public accounting and bank holding companies. Prior to joining Gateway’s team, Trecce served as the chief financial officer for Guaranty Bancorp.

Treece said he is thrilled to join a Gateway’s powerhouse executive team.

“The ongoing success of the company provides a ton of momentum and the path for opportunity is significant,” Treece said. “Gateway is full of driven professionals who live out the company’s core values, and I am eager to help the company reach more customers with modern financial solutions.”

Need help getting hired or looking to hire? HousingWire wants to help. Our new service, HousingJobs, lists the latest gigs in the housing industry for loan officers, underwriters, processors, loan servicers, and tech and marketing pros