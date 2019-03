This week’s Mortgage Tech Rundown takes a look at the latest integration moves in the mortgage and real estate technology space. Have news to share? Get in touch with me at cbasile@housingwire.com!



eOriginal announced this week that Black Knight will begin offering the company’s mortgage origination and settlement clients the ability to use eOriginal’s technology to create, execute and deliver eNotes.

Black Knight clients using its Expedite Close solution will now be able to integrate eNotes into their mortgage origination process, according to the company.

“At Black Knight, we’re laser-focused on transforming the mortgage industry through innovation,” said Rich Gagliano, president of origination technologies at Black Knight. “When it comes to the digital mortgage, creation and acceptance of the eNote represents a quintessential ‘last mile’ challenge. By offering access to eOriginal technology through our Expedite Close solution, we’re traversing that last mile, and adding another key tool our clients need to achieve an end-to-end digital real estate transaction.”

Automated appraisal technology company Reggora announced its full-automated appraisal platform has integrated with Ellie Mae’s Encompass digital mortgage solution.

“Reggora is looking forward to a strong partnership with Ellie Mae,” Brian Zitin, Reggora CEO said. “Through this secure and seamless integration, lenders across the country can truly begin to transform and automate their entire appraisal process without any friction to their existing workflows. As the appraisal continues to evolve it is going to be important for lenders to embrace technological solutions in order to impress borrowers with a truly digital process. With the help of Ellie Mae, Reggora is facilitating this transition.”

Mortgage quality control provider TRK Connection announced its flagship mortgage QC audit platform, Insight Risk & Defect Management, is now available through Ellie Mae’s Encompass digital lending platform.

The QC platform, which seeks to streamline the loan defect management and remediation process, will be available via Encompass’s Partner Connect APIs, according to a press release.

“Having direct access to the Encompass Partner Connect APIs has allowed us to build an environment in which Insight RDM and Encompass work in seamless harmony to support lenders’ quality control activities,” TRK EVP of Strategy Jeremy Burcham said. “TRK is delighted to expand its relationship with Ellie Mae, and we look forward to continuing that expansion throughout the Ellie Mae solution ecosystem.”