Guaranteed Rate recently appointed Paul Anastos as chief innovation officer, in a move that is expected to heat up the company’s product and service offerings for industry professionals.

In this new position, Anastos is responsible for leading Guaranteed Rate’s innovation initiatives, expanding the company’s product and service solutions, according to the company.

“We are very pleased to bring Paul’s innovative spirit to the Guaranteed Rate leadership team,” Guaranteed Rate CEO and Founder Victor Ciardelli said. “His wealth of knowledge will be a tremendous asset to us as we work to bring new, more efficient technologies to the market.”

Anastos is an industry veteran with nearly 15 years of executive experience in the mortgage space, recently serving as Loan Depot's executive vice president of retail.

Guaranteed Rate is a pioneer in the digital mortgage industry and leads the pack in terms of technology and innovation,” Anastos said. “I’m looking forward to joining the team and helping make a transformative impact for our clients on the national stage.”

