Over the past several years, CoreLogic has significantly grown its valuations business through a series of acquisitions. With consumers, lenders, regulators and the GSEs expecting faster and more accurate valuations, CoreLogic delivers a host of comprehensive valuation tools for a seamless valuation process.
“In a market where property insight data is fragmented, inconsistent or incomplete across multiple sources, or simply not available, CoreLogic has designed industry-leading collateral management solutions that connect lenders and vendors while providing the most reliable property data insights,” said Vicki Chenault, executive, CoreLogic Collateral Valuation Solutions.
CoreLogic Collateral Valuation Solutions (CCVS) leverages data to provide a centralized hub that successfully manages appraisal orders, AVMs, and title and closing services. These solutions are both technology platforms and integrated provider networks that connect the valuation and collateral management ecosystem — including appraisers, inspectors, agents, loan officers, underwriters, reviewers, title providers, escrow agents, notaries and more.
“Through ever-advancing digital technology solutions, we empower lenders and appraisers to deliver more accurate valuations in less time through full compliant means,” Chenault said.
CCVS automates the ordering, communication and management processes associated with collateral valuation, resulting in:
- Risk mitigation
- Automation of compliance tasks
- Elimination of manual operation processes to reduce costs, errors and time
- Configurability to meet the specific needs of any sized lender or AMC based on their specific rules
- A consistent, repeatable and reliable process across their entire enterprise
“By leveraging integrated systems, integrated data, automated appraisal analyses and alerts, preferred methods of consumer communication and other means of utilizing a technological advantage, our solutions hasten the appraisal order process, catch issues early and eliminate or accelerate revision cycles for faster, more accurate valuation services,” Chenault said.
With CCVS , lenders and AMCs are able to manage their valuation operations in compliance with banking regulations, all while reducing expenses and improving overall quality. The appraisal process becomes a more streamlined, efficient experience from the time an appraisal is ordered to the time the valuation is delivered.
“We work tirelessly to deliver a configurable solution that is streamlined for our clients’ specific business needs,” Chenault said. “We provide a level of service that they have relied upon for years — they know we will take care of them, allowing them to focus on their core business.”
CoreLogic plans to bring more data, analytics and technology into CCVS platforms in order to streamline and automate the collateral valuation workflow. This includes applying artificial intelligence, image recognition analytics and analytics-based property inspections to speed turn-around times and significantly improve valuation accuracy.
THE EXECUTIVES
Vicki Chenault, Executive of Collateral Valuation Services
Vicki Chenault currently holds the role of Executive leading the Collateral Valuation Services businesses. She transitioned to this role after leading enterprise-wide strategy and transformation initiatives, including advancing the roadmap for The Columbia Institute.
Chenault previously served as senior vice president of Escrow Services for CoreLogic. She was responsible for leading the Flood, Property Tax and National Joint Ventures businesses within CoreLogic Mortgage Origination Services. Previous positions include vice president of operations for CoreLogic Flood. Chenault joined the company in 1997 and has more than 30 years of mortgage industry experience.
Chenault earned a Bachelor’s of Business Administration in finance from Texas Tech University and a Bachelor’s of Science in accounting from the University of North Texas.