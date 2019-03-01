Over the past several years, CoreLogic has significantly grown its valuations business through a series of acquisitions. With consumers, lenders, regulators and the GSEs expecting faster and more accurate valuations, CoreLogic delivers a host of comprehensive valuation tools for a seamless valuation process.

“In a market where property insight data is fragmented, inconsistent or incomplete across multiple sources, or simply not available, CoreLogic has designed industry-leading collateral management solutions that connect lenders and vendors while providing the most reliable property data insights,” said Vicki Chenault, executive, CoreLogic Collateral Valuation Solutions.

CoreLogic Collateral Valuation Solutions (CCVS) leverages data to provide a centralized hub that successfully manages appraisal orders, AVMs, and title and closing services. These solutions are both technology platforms and integrated provider networks that connect the valuation and collateral management ecosystem — including appraisers, inspectors, agents, loan officers, underwriters, reviewers, title providers, escrow agents, notaries and more.

“Through ever-advancing digital technology solutions, we empower lenders and appraisers to deliver more accurate valuations in less time through full compliant means,” Chenault said.

CCVS automates the ordering, communication and management processes associated with collateral valuation, resulting in:

Risk mitigation

Automation of compliance tasks

Elimination of manual operation processes to reduce costs, errors and time

Configurability to meet the specific needs of any sized lender or AMC based on their specific rules

A consistent, repeatable and reliable process across their entire enterprise

“By leveraging integrated systems, integrated data, automated appraisal analyses and alerts, preferred methods of consumer communication and other means of utilizing a technological advantage, our solutions hasten the appraisal order process, catch issues early and eliminate or accelerate revision cycles for faster, more accurate valuation services,” Chenault said.

With CCVS , lenders and AMCs are able to manage their valuation operations in compliance with banking regulations, all while reducing expenses and improving overall quality. The appraisal process becomes a more streamlined, efficient experience from the time an appraisal is ordered to the time the valuation is delivered.

“We work tirelessly to deliver a configurable solution that is streamlined for our clients’ specific business needs,” Chenault said. “We provide a level of service that they have relied upon for years — they know we will take care of them, allowing them to focus on their core business.”

CoreLogic plans to bring more data, analytics and technology into CCVS platforms in order to streamline and automate the collateral valuation workflow. This includes applying artificial intelligence, image recognition analytics and analytics-based property inspections to speed turn-around times and significantly improve valuation accuracy.

THE EXECUTIVES

Vicki Chenault, Executive of Collateral Valuation Services