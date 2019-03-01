Home » HOT or NOT March: What is trending in housing right now? Looking to read the full article? Subscribe today! Lending Real Estate From HW Magazine HOT or NOT March: What is trending in housing right now? These loans will be hot in 2019 March 1, 2019 Kelsey Ramírez KEYWORDS HELOCs Home Remodeling Hot or Not Interest rates loan types Luxury market Zillow offers Some loan types could see an uptick in 2019, while the luxury housing market seems to be cooling off. To view the full article, please subscribe or login. Related ArticlesHOT or NOT February: What is trending in housing right now?HOT or NOT September: What's trending in housing right nowHOT or NOT December/January: What's trending in housing right now