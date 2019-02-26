Mortgage brokers who have clients seeking financing for real estate investments now have a new outlet for funding, as Angel Oak Prime Bridge is expanding into wholesale lending.

Angel Oak Prime Bridge is a member of the Angel Oak family of companies, and focuses on providing fix-and-flip loans to real estate investors.

And now, the company will be offering those loans through a wholesale channel.

To lead this effort, Angel Oak Prime Bridge hired mortgage and wholesale veteran Will Jackson, who brings more than 20 years of experience in the industry.

Most recently, Jackson was at JPMorgan Chase.

“Many brokers we work with are inundated with requests for loans as demand for financing skyrockets. It’s clear that there is an opportunity for brokers to expand their business in this area,” Jackson said. “Now with Angel Oak, brokers have a simple way to access products that fit the needs of these borrowers. Our new products are another tool in the belt for brokers looking to expand their offerings and client base.”

Steven Schwalb, managing partner of the Angel Oak Lending Entities, said that the expansion into wholesale lending was a natural fit for the company.

“We’ve witnessed the demand from brokers looking to expand into different product offerings,” Schwalb said. “Given our expertise and success in the non-QM wholesale channel this new effort will be a seamless experience for brokers. We’ve already built out our staff and support team, we’re ready to bring another great product to brokers.”