At a time when so many mortgage lenders are cutting back or selling off parts of their business, Churchill Mortgage is setting off down a different path.

The employee-owned lender, which currently operates in 46 states, announced this week that it is launching a “significant” expansion in the Pacific Northwest.

Leading the effort will be Kevin Hanna, who is joining the company as executive vice president of the northwest region. Hanna brings 15 years of experience to Churchill and previously served as president of Directors Mortgage.

Sponsor Content

“The Pacific Northwest’s housing market continues to demonstrate significant growth and opportunity for mortgage lenders and homebuyers alike,” said Matt Clarke, Churchill’s chief operating officer and chief financial officer.

“With Kevin’s leadership, Churchill will launch a significant expansion in the Pacific Northwest and serve as mentors to homebuyers as they look to achieve the true American dream of debt-free homeownership,” Clarke added.

Beyond Hanna, Churchill also brought on Travis Olson as senior vice president of the northwest region and Jeff Miller as vice president of the northwest region.

Olson has led led numerous branches and regions during his more than 25 years in the mortgage business. Miller is a 19-year industry veteran and will work to support all parts of Churchill’s expansion, including operations, marketing and overall strategy.

According to the company, it is also looking for “talented, driven mortgage professionals” as part of its expansion effort.

“Churchill Mortgage believes in putting people over profits and strives to provide a world-class experience for not only its borrowers, but its real estate and industry partners as well,” Hanna said. “I look forward to furthering our ideals and leading Churchill’s growth efforts throughout the Pacific Northwest.”