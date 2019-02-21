Mortgage Contracting Services recently announced organizational changes to its leadership team, including the promotion of Chad Mosley to the newly created role of chief relationship officer.

In this new position, Mosley will not only be responsible for overseeing all of the company’s customer-facing functions but managing all MCS' client teams and more.

“In Mr. Mosley’s 10-plus years as a key member of the MCS executive team, he has consistently kept our clients’ needs at the forefront of our business,” MCS Chief Executive Officer Caroline Reaves said. “This is a unique time in our industry, with new challenges facing us all. Mr. Mosley has a passion for client service and an innate ability to recognize the unique needs of each client. We couldn’t be more excited to have him moving into this critical role that highlights MCS’s commitment to client service and our core business of property preservation.”

Notably, MCS also announced that the responsibilities of Chief Operational Officer John Maxwell have expanded. Maxwell responsibilities will now include supervision of the company’s internal processes and workflow, as well as vendor management.

“As the industry leader in field services, we understand that the quality and timeliness of our product is imperative to our client’s success,” Mosley said. “Having an experienced leader in Mr. Maxwell gives us an edge in bringing that quality and innovation to our clients and the communities in which we serve.”

