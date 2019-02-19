Consolidated Analytics – a provider of property valuation, asset management, due diligence, fulfillment and advisory services for the real estate finance industry – has appointed Mike Jones as its new chief financial officer.

As such, Jones will develop and implement financial strategies to support the firm’s corporate transformation initiatives, the company said.

Jones worked previously as CFO and chief information officer at Southwest Stage Funding, which operated under the name Cascade Financial.

Sponsor Content

Jones has more than 25 years of experience leading corporate finance, loan and portfolio accounting, operations management, technology transformation and growth strategies for startups and multi-billion dollar companies in the finance space.

He has served as CFO for Home Point Financial, Clara Lending and United Wholesale Mortgage.

"The great thing about Mike is that he's not a one-trick pony," said CEO Arvin Wijay. "As we continue to drive transformation and alignment of our subsidiary operations under the Consolidated Analytics brand, Mike's diverse experience across finance, technology and operations will ensure the implementation of best-fit financial strategies, best practices and innovative tools and technologies necessary for effective and coordinated growth."

In recent years, Consolidated Analytics has been on an acquisitions spree.

Earlier this month, it acquired Carrington Property Services, a valuation, REO asset management and rental management company, and last year it purchased PCA Appraisal Management, which provides real estate appraisal services.

Other recent acquisitions that have been folded into the Consolidated Analytics brand include Equitable Mortgage Solutions, a mortgage fulfillment provider, and OpEXNow, a mortgage operations advisory firm.

"When you acquire companies and build out new services, there are a lot of moving pieces to consider," said Brian Gehl, co-president at Consolidated Analytics. "While leaders across our businesses are far along identifying and developing product and solution synergies, Mike's experience driving financial and operational transformation will keep the momentum going and add a layer of discipline to bring some of the most compelling joint initiatives to the finish-line."