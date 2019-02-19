To succeed in this purchase market, lenders need to understand and execute on the marketing strategies that are working right now. That’s why we’ve assembled a dream team of 10 marketing experts from some of the most successful lenders in the country to guide our engage.marketing event June 13-14 in Charlotte, North Carolina.
We know you don’t have time to waste listening to talking heads far removed from the day-to-day execution of marketing strategy, so we chose experts who are in the trenches leading teams across all origination channels. We're very excited to announce our 2019 engage.marketing advisory board!
- Jim Anderson, CMO Stearns
- Keosha Burns, VP Public Relations, Chase Lending
- Kristen Brabants, VP of Retail Marketing, loanDepot
- Sarah DeCiantis, CMO United Wholesale Mortgage
- Jake Fehling, Vice President of Marketing, Movement Mortgage
- Jason Frazier, Founder and CEO, The Agent Marketer
- Patricia Korth-McDonnell, CMO Better Mortgage
- Riffat Lakhami, Vice President Marketing, Guidance Residential
- Phil Treadwell, VP, Highlands Residential Mortgage, host of the Mortgage Marketing Expert podcast
- Tim Wagner, CMO Supreme Lending
This event is designed to give lenders practical, actionable intel that will make a difference to their company’s bottom line. Our content advisory board is helping us craft sessions that will help you forge strategic partnerships with Realtors, perfect your social strategy, get to a single view of the borrower and much more. The goal? To give you everything you need to Play to Win.
We hope you'll join us in Charlotte for an incredible day-and-a-half of learning and networking!