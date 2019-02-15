Mr. Cooper Group has named Kelly Ann Doherty as executive vice president and chief people & communications officer. In this newly created position, Doherty will manage human resources and corporate communications for the company.

In August, Doherty was named chief communications officer for Mr. Cooper.

Mr. Cooper Chairman and CEO Jay Bray said the company found value in combining HR and communications under one manager.

Sponsor Content

“Our Human Resources team has helped to create a better team member experience through enhanced benefits, new trainings and career development, while our Corporate Communications team has encouraged team member engagement through better, more transparent communication efforts,” Bray said. “We believe by combining the HR and Corporate Communications functions under one leader, we can accomplish even more for our team members.”

Doherty worked previously for Nationstar as senior vice president of Corporate Communications, and as VP of Corporate Communications at fintech firm Elevate.

Prior to that, she was a strategic communication staffer for a presidential campaign, worked in Presidential Personnel for former President George W. Bush’s administration, and worked for NASA as a political appointee.

“Kelly Ann is well-known across our organization as an advocate for our team members and our values, and in her new position, she will be integral in our efforts to further enhance our people-first culture,” said Bray added.

“Along with her team, Kelly Ann has been essential in changing the way we communicate with those outside of Mr. Cooper and providing better tools and more opportunities to interact with our team members,” Bray concluded. “We are excited to create this position to help us keep our people and culture at the forefront in all major company decisions.”