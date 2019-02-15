Fortune Magazine and Great Place to Work have announced the winners of its 2019 Best Companies to Work For list, ranking the nation’s best workplace environments for large companies, and several industry leaders in the housing space made the list.

The companies selected were determined by anonymous survey feedback, which analyzed factors like health coverage, telecommuting, job sharing, onsite childcare, compressed work-weeks and more.

Zilllow made the list, coming in at No. 69. CEO Spencer Rascoff said it is an honor to have earned a place this year.

“Our company's top priority is to develop a best-in-class culture and team,” Rascoff said. “This recognition further fuels our commitment toward building an inclusive, respectful, high performance culture where employees can own their professional growth while building a fulfilling career they can be proud of.”

Here are some of the companies in the housing space that made the cut:

No. 14, Quicken Loans

At Quicken Loans 91% of its employees say it’s a great place to work. This company is a reoccurring name on Fortune’s list, holding down the 14th spot for the second year in a row.

No. 23, Veterans United Home Loans

At Veterans United Home Loans, a whopping 97% of its employees say it’s a great place to work. The company boasts a workforce of 2,367 employees and finds itself on Fortune’s list for the fourth year in a row.

No. 29, Navy Federal Credit Union

According to Fortune’s list, 94% of Navy Federal’s employees say it’s a great place to work. The company employs over 16,000 individuals, and was also named a winner of Fortune’s 75 Best Workplaces for Women.

No. 69, Zillow Group

Ninety-four percent of Zillow Group’s employees say it’s a great place to work. Notably, this is Zillow’s second year appearing on the prestigious list.

Check out the full list of 2019’s Best Places to Work For here.