Phil Shoemaker, the chief business officer at Home Point Financial wants to be clear that there is nothing wrong with the retail side of mortgage lending.

However, the success of Shoemaker's lending operation is hinged on third-party originations in recent years. And it's working.

Home Point is a top 30 lender, with $8 billion+ in origination volume in 2017, according to data provided to HousingWire from iEmergent.

Sponsor Content

In this short, less than 10-minute interview, Shoemaker talks about brokers building up their own business, the mortgage lending market environment for 2019 and the importance of retaining one's clients for the long-term. Check out the video below!