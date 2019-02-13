Google announced plans Wednesday to invest $13 billion in real estate across the U.S. in the coming year to build data centers and offices.

In a blog post authored by Google CEO Sundar Pichai, the company announced its plans to grow in 2019, which includes expanding into 14 states, bringing its total footprint to 24 states.

“These new investments will give us the capacity to hire tens of thousands of employees, and enable the creation of more than 10,000 new construction jobs in Nebraska, Nevada, Ohio, Texas, Oklahoma, South Carolina and Virginia,” Pichai wrote.

Pichai added that 2019 will mark the second year that the company has grown more outside the Bay Area than in it.

The tech giant will open new data centers in Nebraska, Ohio, Texas and Nevada, and will expand existing centers in Oklahoma and South Carolina, Pichai said. It will also make significant renewable energy investments as it builds.

Google also plans to double its workforce in Virginia and Georgia, and to build new offices in states that include Washington, California, Massachusetts, Texas and Maryland.

Google has invested more than $9 billion in real estate over the past year, including a $1 billion deal inked in November to expand its Mountainview headquarters and the purchase of a building in New York City’s Chelsea Market for $2.4 billion.

Here is a map provided by Google depicting the locations of its planned investments: