Pavaso recently appointed Tim Anderson to the position of senior vice president of business development.

In this position, Anderson will be responsible for developing products and strategies that drive the implementation of Pavaso's suite of digital products and services.

“Anderson is well known in the mortgage industry for his advocacy and promotion of innovative technologies that enhance the mortgage process,” Pavaso writes. “He brings over 35 years of industry experience on both the lending and vendor sides of the business. Anderson understands the demands of the constantly changing mortgage industry and delivers solutions that improve efficiency, reduce costs and increase stakeholder satisfaction across the mortgage lifecycle.”

Prior to joining Pavaso, Anderson worked at DocMagic as its director of eServices. He also held executive management positions with Lender Processing Services and several large financial and technology companies.

Notably, Anderson is the founder of eMortgage Alliance and is an active member of the MBA Residential Technology Committee, MISMOeMortgage Workgroup, the ALTA Technology Committee and others.

