Remine, a real estate tech company, announced this week that it raised $30 million to grow its data-focused MLS platform.

Remine, which was honored last year as one of HousingWire Magazine’s HW Tech100, partners with MLSs to offer real estate agents and their consumers an MLS platform that utilizes data and analytics to offer “actionable intelligence.”

The company currently partners with more than 40 MLS markets in the U.S., which covers more than 825,000 real estate agents.

This is how Remine CEO and Co-Founder Leo Pareja describes the company’s purpose:

“The role of a real estate agent is undergoing so much change, and Remine is all about building tools to keep them at the center of the transaction, by simplifying the daily workflow of agents lives on their desktop and mobile devices for a unified experience.”

And now, the company plans to grow even more thanks to its new funding.

According to Remine, the company’s $30 million Series A funding round was led by Stripes Group, a New York equity firm, along with participation from existing investors.

“Remine’s vision is to empower the MLS industry with modern, open and scalable technology which supports front end and input of choice, while adding new reporting and safeguarding controls to ensure the integrity of its data,” Mark Schacknies, chief financial officer and co-founder of Remine, said. “Stripes shares our passion for building the next great MLS platform and marketplace for our generation.”

This funding round brings the company’s total funding raised to $48 million.

“Most PropTech is trying to disrupt the real estate agent, whereas the Remine team, comprised of seasoned former practitioners and sophisticated technologists, has clearly recognized the opportunity to use leading edge technology to empower and enhance the agent’s capabilities,” Stripes Partner Ron Shah said. “We believe Remine’s platform will be the central element in the modern ecosystem connecting the real estate agent, the MLS and the consumer.”