A drilldown of mortgage rates by state highlights how the cost of a mortgage varies by location.

A new study by LendingTree sought to analyze how rates differ by state, revealing the most and least expensive states to obtain a mortgage loan.

The study also looked at other aspects of the home buying process, including average APRs, loan-to-value ratios, and loan and down payment amounts, all based on data collected from the rates offered LendingTree users in different states.

The study revealed that the average interest rate across all 50 states was 4.84%, with the lowest being 4.74% and the highest 4.96%.

California, New Jersey, Washington and Massachusetts had the lowest average interest rates, while New York, Iowa and Arkansas had the highest.

The average down payment nationwide was nearly $28,000. West Virginia had the lowest down payments (averaging about $15,000), while New York had the highest (requiring borrowers to put down about $43,404).

The average loan amount was $224,297, LendingTree revealed. California had the highest average at $313,000, while Oklahoma had the lowest at just $186,502.

The average loan-to-value ratio was nearly 75%, while the average APR offered was 4.95%. California has the lowest average APR at 4.83%, while New York is the highest with 5.07%.

Here is a breakdown of states ranked by mortgage rates:

(Use the scroll bar at the bottom or click on the image to view entire chart)