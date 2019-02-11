How much is the home where Amazon was born worth?

According to GeekWire, the house Amazon Founder Jeff Bezos rented in the mid-1990s when he started Cadabra, as the bookstore was known before changing its name to Amazon, is now on the market and listed for $1,488,888.

The Bellevue, Washington home features three bedrooms and 1.75 bathrooms and includes the oversized mailbox believed to be used by early employees and Bezos to accommodate the book catalogs they were receiving for the online bookstore, according to GeekWire’s reporting.

