The Oakleaf Group, a provider of mortgage loan due diligence, mortgage modeling, analytics and advisory services, was recently added to S&P Global Ratings’ list of reviewed third-party due diligence firms for residential mortgage-backed securities, the firm recently announced.

According to Oakleaf, S&P adding the firm to its reviewed list of due diligence firms means that the credit ratings agency has reviewed the company’s operations and determined that Oakleaf meets S&P’s assessment criteria.

“The S&P team has a rigorous set of assessment factors and we are thrilled to have our process validated against those factors,” Chris Milner, Oakleaf's president and CEO, said.

According to Oakleaf, S&P reviews a number of factors when making its determination on whether to add a due diligence firm to its reviewed list or not, including: the firm’s experience, systems and infrastructure, regulatory compliance, and internal monitoring standards and processes for underwriters.

“Oakleaf delivers accuracy at low prices using our own in-house processes, an obsession for automation, and a 100% U.S. based workforce of expert underwriters, eliminating the potential risks associated with offshore resources or use of numerous third-party vendors,” Milner added. “We provide lenders, servicers, investors, trustees, and now, securitization sponsors with crystal clear assessments of their loans against relevant criteria. Our APIs provide our customers with real time access to their own data, which eliminates having their data stuck inside the system.”