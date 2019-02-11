Open Mortgage recently appointed Kathie Thomas to the position of executive vice president of lending operations.

In this new position, Thomas is expected to support company growth by building efficiency, maximizing existing systems and developing teams that implement interdepartmental communication and collaboration, according to the company.

“Kathie is just the right person to sharpen our processes to a level that supports and fuels our steady growth," Open Mortgage CEO and Founder Scott Gordon said. "Her depth of experience, sales focus, self-proclaimed status as a 'Compliance Geek,' and a joyful work ethic make her a great addition to the Open Mortgage team."

Thomas is an industry veteran with 39 years of experience in the mortgage banking industry, most recently serving as Regional Manager of Business Strategy at SecurityNational Mortgage.

Thomas said she has a real opportunity to learn and grow at Open Mortgage.

"Every person I met before joining Open Mortgage had an inquisitive mind," Thomas said. "Inquisitive minds are typically open to new ideas and easily adapt as the environment or market changes. This attitude is essential, with the mortgage space evolving at such a rapid pace. I know from experience that those who embrace change will thrive. It was important to me to feel like I could continue to learn and grow here."

