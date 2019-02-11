Mortgage technology provider Ellie Mae announced it launched a new release of its Encompass Digital Lending Platform.

The new updates include expanded HELOC origination support, Americans with Disability Act capabilities within Consumer Connect, and enhancements for correspondent and wholesale lending.

Ellie Mae announced that this latest release expands HELOC origination support and it has added a new HELOC calculator to Encompass that allows loan officers to identify the maximum draw amount and credit limit.

The company also announced a new function to help sell HELOC loans on the secondary market faster. Encompass users now have the ability to view all HELOC details within a lock request transaction and a lock request form that is integrated with its Encompass Product & Pricing Service, Ellie Mae explained in a press release.

“Ellie Mae is offering a true digital mortgage solution to help our customers succeed in today’s competitive marketplace,” said Jonathan Corr, president and CEO of Ellie Mae. “With this new release, we’re offering multi-channel opportunities for growth with innovation to help lenders engage with more homebuyers, capitalize on the growing HELOC demand and boost loan acquisition productivity and efficiencies for correspondent and wholesale channels.”

Ellie Mae said this new update also introduces new out-of-the-box, ADA-accessible website templates, borrower portal and loan application that meet Web Content Accessibility Guidelines (WCAG) 2.0 Level A and AA.

Encompass 19.1 also includes significant enhancements to Ellie Mae’s broker and correspondent seller solution TPO Connect. The enhancements include automated document upload notifications, multi-channel workflow enhancements and additional third-party credit provider integration support, according to the company.