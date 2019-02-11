First American recently promoted Odeta Kushi to the position of deputy chief economist.

“I’m so proud and excited to announce that I will be expanding my role at First American now as their Deputy Chief Economist,” Kushi said in a statement on Twitter. “I can’t wait to continue to grow with the company, striving to bring even more insight and data driven analytics to the housing industry.”

Kushi joined First American in 2015 as an economist, eventually rising to the position of senior economist in 2017. While in this position, Kushi was responsible for helping First American’s Economics team research, create and publish perspectives on the housing market.

Sponsor Content

Kushi regularly publishes analysis to the First American Economics Center and speaks frequently at conferences and events. She is expected to work closely with First American's Chief Economist Mark Fleming at the company’s Washington, D.C. office.

Need help getting hired or looking to hire? HousingWire wants to help. Our new service, HousingJobs, lists the latest gigs in the housing industry for loan officers, underwriters, processors, loan servicers, and tech and marketing pros.