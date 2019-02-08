RE/MAX Holdings, parent company of RE/MAX, recently announced the promotions of Josh Bolgren, Brett Ritchie and Roy Schwalm to senior leadership positions.

RE/MAX CEO Adam Contos said these three key additions to the senior leadership group reinforce the company’s ability to be a business that builds businesses.

“Josh, Brett and Roy have each had a unique and lasting impact on our operations,” Contos continued. “They've raised the bar in their departments, and their many contributions enable us to provide an even higher level of support for our franchisees and the professionals who work in their brokerages. These outstanding leaders will have an even greater impact in their new roles."

Bolgren initially joined RE/MAX in 2003 as a financial analyst, eventually ascending to the position of region executive vice president. In his newly appointed position as senior vice president of business growth, Bolgren will be responsible for leading the RE/MAX U.S. business growth team.

In 2017, Ritchie joined the RE/MAX team as vice president and chief accounting officer. He has since been promoted to the role of senior vice president, chief accounting officer. In this new role, Ritchie will be responsible for the company's Securities and Exchange Commission reporting, tax return filings, technical accounting and more.

Schwalm also became a member of the RE/MAX family in 2017, when he was hired as vice president of financial planning and analysis. He has now been promoted the position of vice president of finance and strategy, where he is responsible for financial planning and analysis, strategic planning and corporate development-related activities.

