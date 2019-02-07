Mortgage lender Guild Mortgage announced it has launched a new tool to enhance collaboration between real estate professionals and the company’s loan officers.

The Guild-to-Go Mobile App enables real estate agents to refer clients to the company’s LOs and check the status of loans via any mobile device.

The company explained in a press release that its new mobile application is designed to offer real estate agents increased transparency and efficiency during the loan process and empowers them to better serve homebuyers.

The Guild-to-Go app enables real estate agent partners to connect with the company’s loan officers, as well as generate customized, on-demand pre-approval letters to share with clients. Agents also can track the status of their customers’ files throughout the loan process with real-time updates and status notifications from application to close, according to the company.

“We’re always looking for innovative ways to provide value to our strategic partners,” said Mary Ann McGarry, president and CEO of Guild Mortgage. “Guild-to-Go represents the next phase of a more personalized loan experience, while allowing our loan officers to work more efficiently and collaboratively with the real estate community. We’re confident this platform will provide a memorable experience for our real estate agents and help them provide better service to their customers directly from the field.”

The Guild-to-Go application is available for download on Apple’s App Store and Google’s Play store

Integrated software, data and analytics provider Black Knight announced the launch of a new interactive virtual analytics platform called Rapid Analytics Platform, or RAP.

RAP is a cloud-based interactive virtual analytics lab where its users can source and upload data, execute queries, perform complex analytics and train machine-learning models in one workspace, the company explained in a press release. RAP’s advanced workspace offers a mix of traditional analytics, machine learning and neural networks to help its users create data-driven solutions and actionable analytic outputs, according to the company.

The platform provides users with access to all of Black Knight’s data assets, advanced analytics and pre-built queries and analytic models, and allows clients to add their own data to tailor queries and models to support specific use cases.

“As a big data incubator, there is simply nothing else like RAP on the market, particularly for those who focus on housing-related assets – whether it’s the mortgage industry, capital markets, or any of the fields adjacent to those,” said Ben Graboske, president of Black Knight’s Data & Analytics division. “The speed with which analysts and data scientists can now explore multiple scenarios, see results, change parameters and run whole scenarios again is unparalleled.”

Property information, analytics and data-enabled solutions provider CoreLogic recently announced it has a new, enhanced title and closing solution for mortgage lenders incorporated into its Collateral Management System. The company stated the solution “maximizes workflow efficiency around activity related to procuring title insurance, facilitating fee collaboration and streamlining closing tasks between lenders and all loan associated vendors.”

CoreLogic also said the new solution within CMS offers a seamless integration into TitlePort, a CoreLogic service provider-facing platform.

“We couldn’t be more excited about this opportunity for lenders,” said Glen Evans, executive of valuation technology solutions at CoreLogic. “Our Title and Closing Solution delivers lenders a comprehensive view into the title procurement, fee disclosure and closing package workflows, maintains a reliable and reportable audit trail within the system, and provides title and closing vendors with seamless connectivity to their lender clients’ platforms.”

Digital lending tech provider Blue Sage announced that Member First Mortgage has selected its Digital Lending Platform as its mortgage origination platform. Member First Mortgage is a credit union service organization that performs mortgage-related services for more than 200 credit unions. Now, according to a press release, all mortgages originated on behalf of Member First Mortgage's credit union members will be created through Blue Sage’s Digital Lending Platform.

"Member First Mortgage shares our view that mortgage technology should be simple and always place the borrower first," said Joe Langner, CEO of Blue Sage. "We're excited for the opportunity to help hundreds of credit unions create a unique mortgage experience for their members by simplifying the mortgage process, eliminating paperwork and dramatically reducing the time and expense it takes to close loans."