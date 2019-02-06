Built Technologies, a HousingWire Tech100 winner, recently announced the addition of Billy Olson and Natalie Myrick to its lending team.

Built CEO and Co-Founder Chase Gilbert said the pair are critical additions to the team, especially as they strive to better understand the lending perspective.

“The Built platform has served over $18 billion of construction loan volume with financial institutions—large and small—across the U.S. Billy and Natalie understand the challenges lenders face because they’ve lived it first-hand,” Gilbert continued. Now with Built, they will help our clients maximize our platform and ultimately improve the construction lending process for lenders, builders, borrowers, and everyone involved.”

Olson joins Built as director of builder financial solutions, where he will aid in the development of borrowing base product functionalities. Prior to this position, Olson served Wells Fargo for nearly two decades as the vice president of loan administration for a homebuilder lending group within the company.

Myrick has been appointed to the position of director of mortgage solutions, where she will she be responsible for developing streamlined processes and procedures. Myrick is an industry veteran with nearly a decade of experience in the lending space, most recently serving as vice president of construction servicing for Umpqua.

