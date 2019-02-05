Mortgage technology solutions provider FirstClose announced its reporting suite is now available through Ellie Mae’s Encompass digital platform.

The integration enables Encompass users to order FirstClose’s solutions though Encompass directly, according to a press release.

“Seamless integration between the LOS and valuation and settlement services helps lenders close loans more quickly and efficiently,” said FirstClose CEO Tedd Smith. “Our secure integration with Encompass enables our clients to simplify the process of ordering our solutions, so they can more easily process mortgage loans and grow their business. We look forward to a long, successful relationship with Ellie Mae.”