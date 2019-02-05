Nominations for HousingWire’s 2019 Rising Stars opened today! You can find the nomination form here.

Around this time last year, I stood talking to Grace Qi, Blend product manager of intelligence and 2018 HW Rising Star.

An early employee at Blend, Qi’s contributions to the company have been a significant factor in its growth. And her accomplishments blew me away.

Sponsor Content

We featured Qi on our cover and, through rounds of photos, we got to know her management style, her laid-back style and her hard-work ethic that landed her among HW’s Rising Stars.

But that was last year. Now, it’s time to open up nominations again and bring in our new class of Rising Stars.

The 2019 Rising Stars will represent the best young leaders in the mortgage industry – in lending, servicing, investing and real estate. Know someone who would qualify for this? Nominate them here!

HousingWire’s Rising Stars program recognizes industry professionals under 40 who have become leaders in their respective fields. Those who are helping move the market forward, and making a strong impact on the housing economy.

The winners will be announced in HW Magazine’s June issue.

The nomination period opens today, and will close on February 22, 2019. Make sure you nominate your Rising Star here.