Home Point Financial is now offering non-agency mortgage loans.

The Michigan-based lender and servicer said its new Home Point Edge suite of products is designed to help borrowers who are credit-worthy but underserved by traditional agency and prime jumbo products.

Home Point said the Edge will initially offer near-prime products, and that it plans to incorporate Expanded Access and AUS Express soon.

“The Edge platform will provide our business partners with financing solutions that enable them to grow their business and serve more of their qualified customers, while maintaining discipline around ability to repay and sustainable lending practices,” said Senior Managing Director Will Pendleton, who will manage the non-agency initiative. “Our proprietary lending platform will feature innovative products paired with a best-in-class support team, competitive rates and optimized technology.”

Home Point Chief Business Officer Phil Shoemaker added, “We strive to understand the needs of our clients and their customers. With Home Point Edge, we can help our partners navigate the complexity of non-agency lending and deliver not just loans, but confidence and execution.”