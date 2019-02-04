Former Senator Jeff Flake, R-Arizona, is joining the housing business, sort of.

Flake, whose term in the Senate ended last month, is joining the board of directors of Taylor Morrison, a homebuilder based in Flake’s home state of Arizona.

Flake served only one term in the Senate, serving as Arizona’s junior senator from 2013 to 2019. Prior to that, Flake represented Arizona in the House of Representatives from 2001 through 2013.

Flake announced in 2017 that he would not seek re-election in 2018. Flake recently said that he will not run for president in 2020, as some had speculated that Flake may challenge President Donald Trump in the Republican primary.

And now, Flake is moving on the next phase of his life and joining Taylor Morrison’s board as an independent director. Flake joins seven other members of the company’s board of directors and will serve on the company’s nominating and governance committee.

“We are delighted to welcome Senator Flake to Taylor Morrison’s board of directors,” said Taylor Morrison Chairman and CEO Sheryl Palmer. “His proven leadership ability and unique public policy experience will be a tremendous asset to our company as we navigate an increasingly complex regulatory and business environment.”

Flake joins Taylor Morrison at a time when the homebuilder is growing. Last year, the company purchased fellow homebuilder AV Homes in a deal valued at nearly $1 billion.

“I’m excited to join the board of this top Arizona-based company,” Flake said. “Taylor Morrison has an unrivaled reputation for quality and trust in the communities that it builds across the country. I look forward to joining this very talented group of directors and supporting the company in its focus on strategic growth and enhancing the customer experience.”

The position on Taylor Morrison’s board won’t be Flake’s only post-Senate gig. It was recently announced that Flake is joining CBS News as a contributor.