Giving back
Primary Residential Mortgage partners with Habitat for Humanity Guatemala
Primary Residential Mortgage sent 30 of its employees to Guatemala to volunteer for Habitat for Humanity. While there, the volunteers as- sisted in building “Valle de Las Flores” in Palin, Esquintla, a community built for the survivors of the recent volcanic eruption, Volcano de Fuego, in June last year.
The team contributed to the construction of 24 homes and laid the foundation for a new com- munity for the disaster victims.
“In spite of unimaginable tragedy, the com- munity members from San Miguel Los Lotes welcomed us with open arms, displaying a spirit of resiliency I’ve rarely seen,” said PRMI President and CEO Dave Zitting. “Working with these incred- ible families was a life-changing experience for all of our volunteers, and we’re honored that Habitat for Humanity Guatemala invited PRMI to be part of their project in such a meaningful way.”
JPMorgan to invest $30 million to create economic opportunity in France
JPMorgan Chase pledged $30 million to be distributed over the course of ve years to help underserved residents and local entrepreneurs across Île-de-France, specifically in Seine-Saint-Denis.
The philanthropic effort is part of the company’s $500 million, five-year AdvancingCities initiative that invests in urban areas that have not bene ted from economic growth.
The company said its plans for France follow the rm’s successful investment model in U.S. cities, like Detroit, Chicago and Washington, D.C. The investment in France will be used to create jobs, fund skills development and aid in small business expansion. JPMorgan has a long history of philanthropy in France.
“Since 1868, we have served our clients and local communities in France in good times and the toughest of times,” said JPMorgan Chase Chairman and CEO Jamie Dimon. “We are deepening our commit- ment to Greater Paris because we know that when communities thrive, business thrives. We are excited to work together with local leaders to focus our invest- ments on helping more people bene t from the area’s economic growth.”
Launches
Velocity Mortgage Capital teams up to launch WIRE
Velocity Mortgage Capital has teamed up with HGTV’s Nicole Curtis to launch WIRE, an initiative to encourage more women to participate in real estate investment.
Curtis is a real estate investor and star of the show “Rehab Ad- dict.” She said women are often too fearful to take risks in real estate.
“I’ve made more money in real estate than I have from being a TV star,” she said. “Real estate is a business, and being in busi- ness involves risk. My advice to women: ‘Toughen up, buttercup.’ By this I mean, figure it out, and the right lender, make it happen!” Velocity Mortgage CEO Chris Farrar said there’s a problem in the nancial services industry that the company wants to x. “At Velocity, we believe every borrower deserves the oppor- tunity to invest in real estate
– especially women, who often have higher credit scores and lower default rates,” said Farrar. “We’re o ering special incentives for female investors and women- owned businesses that include a free appraisal, discounts on underwriting fees, and a credit on closing costs on their rst loan with Velocity.”