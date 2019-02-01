Primary Residential Mortgage sent 30 of its employees to Guatemala to volunteer for Habitat for Humanity. While there, the volunteers as- sisted in building “Valle de Las Flores” in Palin, Esquintla, a community built for the survivors of the recent volcanic eruption, Volcano de Fuego, in June last year.

The team contributed to the construction of 24 homes and laid the foundation for a new com- munity for the disaster victims.

“In spite of unimaginable tragedy, the com- munity members from San Miguel Los Lotes welcomed us with open arms, displaying a spirit of resiliency I’ve rarely seen,” said PRMI President and CEO Dave Zitting. “Working with these incred- ible families was a life-changing experience for all of our volunteers, and we’re honored that Habitat for Humanity Guatemala invited PRMI to be part of their project in such a meaningful way.”

JPMorgan to invest $30 million to create economic opportunity in France

JPMorgan Chase pledged $30 million to be distributed over the course of ve years to help underserved residents and local entrepreneurs across Île-de-France, specifically in Seine-Saint-Denis.

The philanthropic effort is part of the company’s $500 million, five-year AdvancingCities initiative that invests in urban areas that have not bene ted from economic growth.