Default servicers are faced with the challenge of maintaining a national network of attorneys that will meet compliance standards and provide quality legal work on a consistent basis. Manley Deas Kochalski, a provider of default litigation services, provides servicers with a single firm solution across multiple jurisdictions.

“We believe in redefining the typical attorney-client experience, by thinking like business professionals and attorneys,” said Ted Manley, Partner at MDK. “That means we carefully consider each individual legal matter entrusted to us, while analyzing trends, opportunities and risks — something we call portfolio management.”

MDK provides a full complement of default legal services, including foreclosure prosecution, consumer litigation defense, appellate and major motion practice, mediation, commercial collections, bankruptcy motion practice and bankruptcy adversary litigation.

MDK’s innovative business approach and technology-driven processes led to the development of its proprietary technology platform, Casee. Designed to streamline processes, Casee elevates MDK's technological capabilities and allows the firm's legal experts to create customized workflows while remaining efficient.

Casee recognizes the details of every jurisdiction, allowing the company’s attorneys and business professionals to bring a new level of sophistication and compliance to legal work. Its robust reporting capabilities provide clients with performance data needed to easily make projections, manage timelines and hedge risk.

“We believe it’s possible to do great work fast and our case management system, Casee, makes it possible,” Manley said.

Looking forward to 2019, MDK has utilized this time of lower default volume to optimize their case management technology, quality control processes and compliance — while also prioritizing integration with client systems and its vendor network portal.

MDK’s regional focus allows the company to effectively manage client portfolios in a strategic area rather than in one jurisdiction.

“Offering regional expertise will remain our priority,” Manley said. “We look forward to expanding our services with our existing clients to include national bankruptcy practice, legal services related to other asset types, and continued growth in our regional footprint.”

The Executives

Theodore K. Manley, Partner

Ted Manley is a founder and principal of MDK and its related companies. Ted’s legal background includes corporate structural and transactional work as well as representing creditors in bankruptcy and related state court proceedings. His bankruptcy experience ranges from routine matters involving servicers of credit card, automobile and mortgage assets to more complex Chapter 11 workout and liquidation matters. Ted leads MDK’s Strategic Planning, Relationship Management and Business Development groups.

Brian T. Deas, Partner

Brian Deas is a founder and principal of MDK and its related companies. Brian began his legal career with a one-year judicial clerkship with Justice J. Craig Wright of the Supreme Court of Ohio and a two-year judicial clerkship with the Honorable John D. Holschuh of the United States District Court, Southern District of Ohio. After his judicial clerkships, Brian was an associate for five years with a large, national law firm, practicing in the areas of securities and business law. Brian serves as MDK's General Counsel and also focuses on the firm's technology initiatives.

Mark A. Beeson, Chief Operating Officer

Mark has been the chief operating officer at MDK since 2011. He has more than 25 years of experience leading and managing companies. Prior to joining MDK, Mark owned a consulting firm that specialized in assisting growing companies with strategy, operations and acquisitions. He has been an investor and board member for entrepreneurial organizations. Prior to founding his firm, Mark was CEO of a $100 billion asset management firm, CFO of a multibillion-dollar financial services firm and a partner at a “big four” accounting firm. Mark obtained a Bachelor of Arts in Accounting from the University of Cincinnati and a certified public accountant certificate from the State of Ohio.