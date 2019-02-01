From HW Magazine
How will the tug-of-war between competing trends impact the housing market in 2019?
4 trends to watch for
Competing trends heavily influenced the housing market in 2018. We witnessed a surge in Millennial demand against the backdrop of a strong labor market. But mortgage rates rose consistently, increasing the squeeze on affordability and furthering the supply shortage to a historically low level. This made both buyers and sellers increasingly hesitant to participate in the housing market.