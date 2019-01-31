The Federal Housing Finance Agency has named John Roscoe its new chief of staff.

Roscoe, who currently serves as special assistant to the president in the White House Office of Presidential Personnel, worked previously at the Ohio Treasurer’s Office and on the presidential campaigns for Mitt Romney and President Donald Trump.

Roscoe will report directly to FHFA Acting Director Joseph Otting.

“John is a dynamic and collaborative leader with a track record of success. He brings to the position the solid judgement that comes from working at a very high level across all ​branches of government,” Otting said. “I look forward to working with John to carry out the mission of the FHFA.”