The tax service industry is a notoriously complicated business, resulting in very few national tax providers in the industry. As servicers further develop a digital strategy, they need partners who will remain at the forefront of their innovation initiatives. LERETA, a national tax service provider, is committed to helping the industry evolve through innovation, transparency and partnership.

With more than 9 million tax loans and over 14 million flood loans under service, LERETA is an industry leader committed to customer service and cost-effective property tax and flood solutions.

“We are making significant investments in our technology and infrastructure that will enable us to continue to react to the evolving demands of the digital mortgage landscape,” said John Walsh, CEO at LERETA. “We listen intently and then thoughtfully contemplate new solutions to make tax servicing easier on our customers.”

Over the last several years, LERETA has introduced a number of solutions designed to increase efficiencies, reduce penalties and liabilities and to ultimately make it easier for clients to provide exceptional service to their customers.

These solutions include LERETA’s new advanced parceling solution, Tax Status Report (TSR), as well as a new core operating and workflow system, Total Tax Solutions (TTS), that improves the efficiency, transparency and accuracy of tax service for both outsource and standard (reporting) clients.

“LERETA’s diverse list of services are designed to meet the needs of all mortgage originators and servicers, large or small,” Walsh said.

LERETA has been able to achieve the highest customer service levels in the tax service industry. Over the past 18 months, the company has met 99.7% of all customer Service Level Agreements (SLA).

“LERETA is committed to meaningful innovation that helps our customers dazzle their customers,” said Eric Christensen, CSO at LERETA. “One of the best examples of this is seen in the call center activity and results. LERETA clients boast industry-leading first call resolution and the shortest call times.”

The company experienced tremendous growth over the course of 2018 and is looking to continue growing into the new year. LERETA will also be announcing more industry innovations over the course of 2019.

“We are committed to listening to our customers’ needs and creating meaningful solutions to enhance the old and antiquated tax processes,” Walsh said. “We are and will strive to be the industry’s best tax service provider.”

The Executives

John Walsh, CEO

John Walsh assumed the role of CEO of LERETA in September 2015. Walsh leads the executive leadership team focused on providing the mortgage and insurance industries accuracy, responsiveness and innovative technology. Walsh has more than 20 years of senior management experience in the financial services industry and more than 10 years leading technology firms.

Eric Christensen, Chief Strategy Officer

Eric Christensen is chief strategy officer of LERETA, responsible for product development, corporate strategy, marketing and M&A transactions. Christensen has more than 25 years of mortgage industry experience and has spent his career developing knowledge around financial software, predictive modeling and analytics, credit risk technology and decisioning software.

Jonathan Willen, Executive Vice President and National Sales Director

Jonathan Willen is the executive vice president and national sales director of LERETA, responsible for leading all sales efforts for the company. With more than 15 years of experience working with top-tier national mortgage origination and servicing organizations, Willen has built and managed high performing sales teams as well as developed creative go-to-market strategies in consultative strategic sales environments.