As the size and composition of distressed portfolios change, maintaining compliant processes and systems, as well as a trained staff of experts, creates an increasingly difficult challenge for servicers. Instead, mortgage servicers are turning to a partner with the technology and experience to tailor client-specific strategies and engagements for ongoing success.

Altisource, an industry-leading integrated service provider, delivers customized solutions powered by scale and offers REO support, short-sale asset management, Claims Without Conveyance of Title (CWCOT) auction services, plus a bundle offering to help manage FHA assets.

Altisource's suite of servicer solutions includes:

CWCOT Second Chance Auction and Foreclosure Auction Services

Field Services and Renovation

Hubzu Online Real Estate Marketing Platform

Premium Title and Settlement Services

REALHome Services and Solutions, Inc. Brokerage

REO and Short Sale Asset Management

Springhouse Valuations

Equator Default Servicing Platform

“Our ability to leverage multiple service offerings enables us to customize a tailored solution for any size client,” said Patrick McClain, senior vice president, commercial leader for Equator and Hubzu at Altisource. “We have the ability to manage engagements of any size from component services to a full end-to-end asset management solution with resources committed to each of our clients.”

The company is focusing on lowering the barriers to entry for clients and customers while also improving workflows and their client’s ability to manage those configurations. In 2019 Altisource will continue to invest in mobile platforms, more features for buyers on the Hubzu platform and compliance related projects.

Altisource is expanding access to its suite of services and creating solutions tailored to the needs of mid-size servicers and other institutional holders of real estate including REITS, Single Family Rental management companies and large real estate brokerages.

“Our ability to provide targeted, component services personalized to fit specific needs for a variety of clients puts us and our clients one step ahead while driving results,” McClain said.

THE EXECUTIVES:

John Vella, Chief Revenue Officer

John Vella Serves as chief revenue officer at Altisource. Vella began his financial career with the FDIC and Freddi Mac, later serving as chief sales officer for H&R Block's mortgage company, as well as CEO of Household International's Automotive Business and president and CEO of Bear Stearns' EMC Mortgage Company.

Marcello Mastioni, Chief Operating Officer

Marcello Mastioni is responsible for driving growth at Altisource by focusing on product experience and strategy across Altisource's marketplaces. Mastioni joined Altisource from HomeAway where he led the company through out Europe, the Middle East and Africa as vice president and managing director of EMEA.

Patrick McClain, SVP Commercial Leader, Equator and Hubzu

Patrick McClain is responsible for driving the growth of Equator and Hubzu, a leading online real estate marketing platform. McClain oversees product innovation for the company's Online Auction, Live Auction, Short Sale, Claims Without Conveyance of Title and National Brokerage Services businesses, along with Hubzu's client management program and business development strategy.