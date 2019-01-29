Real estate technology company Propertybase announced it is acquiring BoldLeads, a real estate lead generation solutions company.

"After nearly a year of research to identify a true market leader, we're thrilled to welcome the BoldLeads team to the Propertybase family," said Vance Loiselle, Propertybase CEO. "We have been on an aggressive mission to offer a product that empowers both agents and brokers, solving their biggest headaches to drive productivity and more deals."

With the acquisition, BoldLeads’ lead gen solution is now part of Propertybase’s real estate platform and clients now have access to generate buyer/seller leads, according to a press release.

Sponsor Content

"In five short years, BoldLeads has gone from an idea born at my kitchen table to an industry leader in marketing and lead generation," said Christine Crane, CEO of BoldLeads. "Becoming part of the Propertybase family is an exciting achievement, allowing us to accelerate our growth plans and amplify client offerings."

BoldLeads, which was founded by Crane and her son, Danny Loschiavo, will continue operating as an independent entity under Propertybase’s company network. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.