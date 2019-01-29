Freddie Mac has appointed Sara Mathew as non-executive chair of its board of directors. Mathew, who currently serves as chair of the board’s Audit Committee, will succeed Christopher Lynch, who is set to retire per the company’s required 10-year limit.

Mathew joined board of Freddie Mac in 2013 and served previously as a member of the Executive and Nominating & Governance committees. She is a longtime corporate executive with global financial and management experience.

Mathew was previously chair and CEO of Dun & Bradstreet Corporation, where she worked for 12 years and held roles as president, COO and CFO. Prior to Dun & Bradstreet, Mathew worked at The Procter & Gamble Corporation.

She is currently a member of the board of directors of the Campbell Soup Company and State Street Corporation.

“Sara’s long and distinguished career as an executive leader in the financial services industry and her deep knowledge of Freddie Mac’s operations make her uniquely qualified to serve as the next board chair,” Lynch said. “The board will benefit tremendously from her experience and insights.”